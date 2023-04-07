Whaling Museum’s Beyond the Book club gets up close with the heart of the story

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosted its first session of Beyond the Book club on March 23. This month’s club read the book In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex by Nathanial Philbrick; however anyone that read this book, or anything related to the topic of the Essex including Moby Dick were invited to attend and participate.

The club session hosted an audience of over a dozen people from the community including patrons of the Huntington and South Huntington Libraries who attend the club sessions for free through the book club’s partnership program. Upon registration, participants received a short video introducing the book and offering a discussion question to consider while reading.

Beyond the Book is more than a book club in that participants are invited to read the monthly text and then meet at the museum to dive deeper into the stories through connections with the museum’s collection. Book club meetings are led by museum educators to facilitate talks and share about museum artifacts that enhance discussions on the selected topic in literature and/or film.

Brenna McCormick-Thompson, Curator of Education, The Whaling Museum & Education Center, shared feedback on the museum’s March book club session. “We used our collection to bring the past to life in a completely new and fun way. We got to gather around our historic whaleboat and imagine ourselves in the heart of the story. It was a great group discussion with everyone sharing different perspectives and highlighting parts of the book in new ways,” she said.

In addition to engaging with the museum’s artifacts, club goers were invited to taste test an authentic recipe for hard tack crackers, the whalers only food supply for months. The taste test table displayed the daily allotment of water and hard tack that the Essex crew needed to make their provisions last as long as possible.

The museum received positive comments from attendees through anonymous survey responses. One survey responder said their favorite part of the session was “… the combination of viewing of the whaleboat and other artifacts, along with the discussion of the book. The facilitator was great!” Another survey responder commented “Get the word out! You are a hidden gem!”

There are two sessions left— on April 27 and May 25—before the club breaks for the summer and then returns in the fall. Book club sessions are scheduled monthly on Thursday evenings at 6:30pm. Each meeting is approximately 1 hour long, and participants will enjoy coffee or tea and cookies while they chat about the text and make meaningful connections with the guidance of the museum’s education staff.

On April 27 the book club will feature Under the Black Flag: The Romance and the Reality of Life Among the Pirates by David Cordingly which explores the golden age of piracy and the truth behind many pirate legends. The educator-led talk and discussion will highlight the life of Huntingtonian Enoch Conklin (1763-ca.1815) a privateer during the War of 1812 as well as a ship builder, sailor and captain. Artifacts relating to Conklin’s life will be showcased for participants to see and explore.

On May 25, the book club will feature Spying on Whales: The Past, Present, and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures by Nick Pyenson who unearths the incredible history of whales, from their small four-legged land ancestors to the ocean-dwelling giants we know today. In this session, the group will explore the biology of these creatures first-hand through the museum’s collection of bones and fossils. Discover the amazing adaptations that helps whales navigate their marine environment, while learning about modern threats to the future of these animals.

Beyond the Book club sessions are free for museum members and patrons of the museum’s partner libraries. All others may attend for $15 per session. Registration is online at cshwhalingmuseum.org/bookclub. For more information, call 631-367-3418.

Photos courtesy of The Whaling Museum