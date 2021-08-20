Watercolor artist Mary Waka featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

1 of 4

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of watercolor artist Mary Waka will be on view August 23 to September 22 at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown. The exhibition, part of STAC’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“For me art is the synthesis of the fleeting moment that an image or subject portrays. With watercolor, I have an avenue to express and interpret this through shape, value and design. My hope is that the viewer enters personally into my painting, to find for themselves the story it conveys,” said Waka. “My beginnings in art started at a watercolor workshop with Eleanor Dragonette in Brooklyn. Then art classes at the Brooklyn Museum of Art. I continue to attend workshops with artists I admire.”

Mary teaches adult and children’s watercolor at the Smithtown Adult Education Program, Sachem Public library, Town of Brookhaven Recreation Center and Mills Pond Gallery among others.