Warriors edged out by W. Babylon in pitchers duel

By Bill Landon

With the baseball season playoffs just around the corner, Comsewogue (9-6) hosted West Babylon (11-4) in the first game of a three-game series Tuesday, May 7. West Babylon struck first in the top of the fourth inning to take a one run lead, but the Warriors answered back in the bottom of the inning when Anthony Manetta drilled the ball straight away, plating Kevin Schnupp to make it a new game at 1-1.

Breaking the stalemate, West Babylon crossed the plate in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly to retake the lead, 2-1, but the Warriors were unable to answer for a final score. In a pitchers duel, Brandon Hancock just outpointed Comsewogue’s Carson McCaffrey.

With two games remaining in their regular season, Comsewogue will look to improve their playoff ranking before postseason play begins May 14.