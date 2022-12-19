Ward Melville Patriots pen Smithtown East Bulls SportsTimes of Smithtown by Bill Landon - December 19, 2022 0 47 1 of 28 Smithtown East freshman Craig O’neill scores for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East junior Benjiman Haug scores for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Lorenzo Beaton battles for the rebound for the Patriots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East senior Chris Illari lays up for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East senior Andrew Drost scores for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Lorenzo Beaton and Benjiman Haug look for a rebound from the line in a Div II matchup Dec 17. Credit: Bill Landon Smithtown East junior Benjiman Haug drives the lane for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East junior Benjiman Haug goes to the rim for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East senior Dominic Galati at the rim for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Lorenzo Beaton battles for the rebound for the Patriots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East freshman Craig O’neill drives the lane for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Tyler Jean-Noel scores for the Patriots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Tyler Jean-Noel drives the lane for the Patriots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Tyler Jean-Noel goes to the rim for the Patriots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Tyler Jean-Noel drives the lane for the Patriots as Niko Skartsiaris defends. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Lorenzo Beaton shoots for the Patriots as Dominic Galati defends. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East sophomore Niko Skartsiaris boxes out for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Dylan Moore boxes out for the Patriots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East sophomore Gjon Lleshaj shoots for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East sophomore Niko Skartsiaris scores two for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East senior Chris Illari shoots for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East sophomore Niko Skartsiaris scores two for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East sophomore Gjon Lleshaj goes to the rim for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East junior James Burton goes to the rim for the Bulls in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff lays up for two for the Patriots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior guard Lorenzo Velez drives the baseline for the Patriots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff nails a three pointer for the Patriots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Devin Lynch shoots for the Patriots as Dominic Galati defends. Bill Landon photo The Patriots of Ward Melville edged ahead of Smithtown East from the opening tip-off and never took their foot off the gas to keep the Bulls at bay to ink a 67-54 win at home Dec. 17. Ben Haug led the Bulls with six field goals, a triple and four from the line for 19 points, teammates Dominic Galati netted 10 and Niko Skartsiaris banked 8. Ward Melville senior Dylan Moore shared the top of the scoring chart with Devin Lynch, both scoring 12 points apiece followed by junior Tyler Jean-Noel who scored 11 with Lorenzo Beaton netting 10 along with 13 rebounds in the Division II contest. The win lifts the Patriots to 4-1, and the Bulls, suffering their first loss of this early season, drop to 5-1. Both teams retake the court with home games Dec. 20, where Smithtown East hosts Newfield at 5:15 p.m. and the Patriots take on Bellport at 4:15 p.m.