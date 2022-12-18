Passenger seriously injured in Huntington motor vehicle crash; driver arrested for DWI Police & Fire by Press Release - December 18, 2022 0 55 File photo Suffolk County Police today arrested a Cold Spring Harbor man for driving while intoxicated after his passenger was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash on Dec. 17. Maxwell Hawkinson was driving a 2021 Jaguar F-Pace northbound on West Neck Road, south of Clearview Street, when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, struck a tree, a utility pole and a second tree at approximately 1:15 a.m. Hawkinson, 18, of Cold Spring Harbor, was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries. Hawkinson’s passenger, Luke Giarraputo, 18, of Lloyd Harbor, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of serious injuries. Hawkinson was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He is scheduled for arraignment at a later date. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252. A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty