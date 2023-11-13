Ward Melville Patriots, other area girls soccer teams are Long Island champs

1 of 11

By Bill Landon

It was a clean sweep for TBR News Media’s varsity high school teams in the girls Long Island championship soccer games at the Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field at Shoreham-Wading River High School Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River defeated Plainedge 2-0, Smithtown West edged South Side 1-0 and the Patriots of Ward Melville defeated Massapequa 2-0, all to advance to the New York State championship games this coming weekend.

For the Patriots, after a scoreless first half, it was Peyton Costello who got things started when her shot found the back of the net off an assist by Adriana Victoriano to break the ice. Breena Harrigan scored the insurance goal for the 2-0 lead that would stand until the final buzzer. Kate Ronzoni had five saves in net.

It was also a clean sweep for Suffolk County as Babylon defeated the Nassau champion O’Neill 2-1.

All four teams will vie for the New York State championship round for the semifinals this Saturday, Nov. 11. The survivors will make it to the final round on Sunday. The state finals will be played at Cortland High School, Homer High School and Tompkins Cortland Community College.

According to New York State Public High School Athletic Association, “This is a digital-ticketed event. Cash sales will not be available on-site. Kids 5 and under are free.” Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co/event/1128589?schoolId=

NYSPHSAA.