Ward Melville Patriots hit the mats

1 of 9

Ward Melville wrestlers competed in the Warrior Duals invitational at Comsewogue High School along with six other high schools Saturday, Jan. 14.

Patriot standouts Dean Sitler defeated his opponent in both rounds at 118 pounds as did teammate Chase Phillips winning both at 102 pounds. Ramsey Heilbron won his match in the second round at 132 pounds as did Gavin Marchese at 145 pounds. AJ Lollo pinned his Oceanside opponent at the 1 minute, 32 seconds mark at 285 pounds.

The Patriots are back in action when they host Smithtown East in a non-league matchup Jan. 20 with the opening bout scheduled for 6 p.m.