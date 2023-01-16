Smithtown East Bulls fall, 45-33

Smithtown East Bulls fall, 45-33

by -
0 4
1 of 14
Smithtown East junior Charlize Rosado from the baseline in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior forward Darcy DeBenedittis lets a three-pointer fly in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Melanie Pappas lays up for two in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East sophomore Meredith Brennan with a jumper in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Melanie Pappas shoots in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior forward Darcy DeBenedittis gets fouled in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East sophomore Angie Camarda shoots in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East forward shoots in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Bella DiGregorio passes inside in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East sophomore Angie Camarda shoots from the top of the key in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Nicole Caputo drives the lane for the Bulls in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior forward Darcy DeBenedittis drives the baseline in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior forward Darcy DeBenedittis goes to the backboard in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Juliana Nestor shoots for the Bulls in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo

Smithtown High School East trailed by two points to open the second half, but the Longwood Lions found their rhythm in the third quarter with an 18-point scoring run that the Bulls were unable to counter. Smithtown East battled to the final buzzer but fell, 45-33, in the Division-II road game Jan. 12.  

Senior forward Darcy DeBenedittis led the way for the Bulls with 10 points. Ava Mueller netted six, and teammates Melanie Pappas and Angie Camarda banked five points apiece. 

The loss drops Smithtown East to 3-6 in their division, 6-6 overall. 

Smithtown East retakes the court on Jan. 17 with another road game against William Floyd. Game time is slated for 4 p.m. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 45

0 153

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply