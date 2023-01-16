Smithtown East Bulls fall, 45-33

1 of 14

Smithtown High School East trailed by two points to open the second half, but the Longwood Lions found their rhythm in the third quarter with an 18-point scoring run that the Bulls were unable to counter. Smithtown East battled to the final buzzer but fell, 45-33, in the Division-II road game Jan. 12.

Senior forward Darcy DeBenedittis led the way for the Bulls with 10 points. Ava Mueller netted six, and teammates Melanie Pappas and Angie Camarda banked five points apiece.

The loss drops Smithtown East to 3-6 in their division, 6-6 overall.

Smithtown East retakes the court on Jan. 17 with another road game against William Floyd. Game time is slated for 4 p.m.