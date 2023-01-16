Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October.

A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, on October 22.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.