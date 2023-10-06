Ward Melville Patriots girls volleyball blanks Bay Shore

1 of 2

By Bill Landon

The Ward Melville girls volleyball squad sat atop the League I leaderboard two games ahead of second place Patchogue-Medford when they hosted Bay Shore in a nonleague matchup Saturday, Sept. 30.

Bay Shore, a League II team at 6-2, gave the Patriots a run for their money by forcing Ward Melville to a tight second set. The Patriots weathered the storm and were able to keep Bay Shore at bay, winning the match 25-22, 27-25, 25-19.

Ward Melville made it back-to-back wins with a 3-0 shutout at home against Riverhead Monday, Oct. 2, winning 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 in league play.

This win lifted the Patriots to 9-0 in the league. Next up was a road game against Walt Whitman Oct. 4, but the result was too late for press time.

— Photos by Bill Landon