Ward Melville Patriots girls volleyball blanks Bay Shore

Above, Patriots celebrate after a score. Photo by Bill Landon
Sara Ginty sets the play for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Ward Melville girls volleyball squad sat atop the League I leaderboard two games ahead of second place Patchogue-Medford when they hosted Bay Shore in a nonleague matchup Saturday, Sept. 30.  

Bay Shore, a League II team at 6-2, gave the Patriots a run for their money by forcing Ward Melville to a tight second set. The Patriots weathered the storm and were able to keep Bay Shore at bay, winning the match 25-22, 27-25, 25-19.

Ward Melville made it back-to-back wins with a 3-0 shutout at home against Riverhead Monday, Oct. 2, winning 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 in league play.

This win lifted the Patriots to 9-0 in the league. Next up was a road game against Walt Whitman Oct. 4, but the result was too late for press time. 

— Photos by Bill Landon 

