Ward Melville Patriots fall to Pat-Med Raiders, 17-5

Thomas Ribaudo heads home where teammates await. Bill Landon photo
Thomas Ribaudo rounds 3rd after a grand slam homer. Bill Landon photo
Thomas Ribaudo rounds second base after crushing one over the centerfield fence for a grand slam homer June 8. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Thomas Ribaudo with a monster shot over the centerfield fence in a base clearing grand slam home run against Pat-Med June 8. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville catcher Thomas Ribaudo reads the sign from coach Petrucci in a Div I contest against Pat-Med June 8. Credit Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Thomas Ribaudo with a standup double in a Div I matchup against Pat-Med June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville Ryan Locarni from the mound for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med June 8. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Robert Looney drives one straight way to deep centerfield for the Patriots on the road June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior centerfielder Michael Mortilla smacks an infield grounder for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med June 8. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Michael Mencaroni in a rundown against Pat-Med June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Luke Gacovino throws from the mound against Pat-Med June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Head coach Lou Petrucci congratulates Thomas Ribaudo after his grand slam homer June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville head coach Lou Petrucci in conference at the mound in a Div I matchup against Pat-Med June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Joshua Russo on the gas for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore shortstop Jack Friend applies the tag in a rundown for the out in a Div I matchup against Pat-Med June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore shortstop Jack Friend fires the ball to 1st for the out in a Div I matchup against Pat-Med June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore shortstop Jack Friend takes a cut for the Patriots in a Div I matchup against Pat-Med June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Fletcher Hozven throws in for the Patriots in a Div I matchup against Pat-Med June 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Conference at the mound

Ward Melville struggled from the mound falling behind early in a road game against Pat-Med, giving up several walks with bases loaded, then hit a batter to find themselves in an 8-0 hole in the opening inning.

The Patriots mounted a rally in the top of the second, first loading the bases when catcher Thomas Ribaudo crushed a monster shot straight away over the centerfield fence for a base-clearing grand slam home run cutting the deficit 8-4. It would be the only bright spot for the Patriots as their bats went silent the rest of the way, save for a run in the top of the fifth, and fell to the Raiders 17-5 in a Division I matchup June 8.

The loss drops the Patriots to 12-5 with one game remaining before post-season games begins Tuesday, June 15.

