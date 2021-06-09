Ward Melville Patriots fall to Pat-Med Raiders, 17-5

1 of 19

Ward Melville struggled from the mound falling behind early in a road game against Pat-Med, giving up several walks with bases loaded, then hit a batter to find themselves in an 8-0 hole in the opening inning.

The Patriots mounted a rally in the top of the second, first loading the bases when catcher Thomas Ribaudo crushed a monster shot straight away over the centerfield fence for a base-clearing grand slam home run cutting the deficit 8-4. It would be the only bright spot for the Patriots as their bats went silent the rest of the way, save for a run in the top of the fifth, and fell to the Raiders 17-5 in a Division I matchup June 8.

The loss drops the Patriots to 12-5 with one game remaining before post-season games begins Tuesday, June 15.