Ward Melville High School student musicians have once again earned high praise from the New York State School Music Association, with seven students being selected to perform at the 85th annual Winter Conference in Rochester. In addition to the students named All-State musicians, 20 students were selected as alternates for the festival.
The event will take place from Dec. 2 to 5, 2021. This year’s conference will include the traditional variety of conference sessions with renowned professional musicians, concert hour performances, statewide recognitions and guest speakers. The district congratulates the following students:
Owen Dong – Symphonic Band
Sofia Mulligan – Symphony Orchestra
Kate Sun – Symphony Orchestra
Jacqueline Wu – Symphony Orchestra
Claire Yang – Symphonic Band
William Yao – Symphony Orchestra
Lillian Zhi – Symphony Orchestra
—————————————-
Dakota Binder – Alternate
Jennifer Cabrera – Alternate
Gabriel Choi – Alternate
Daphne Churgel – Alternate
Justin Durko – Alternate
Emma Fleming – Alternate
Ivan Ge – Alternate
Samuel Gitelson – Alternate
Eren Goral – Alternate
Sahana Gupta – Alternate
David Huang – Alternate
Stella Kahnis – Alternate
Alexander Lin – Alternate
Catherine Ma – Alternate
Shey McCoy – Alternate
Cole Napolitano – Alternate
Joseph Nizza – Alternate
Victor Prchlik – Alternate
Jacqueline Winslow – Alternate
Dora Zou – Alternate