Ward Melville High School student musicians have once again earned high praise from the New York State School Music Association, with seven students being selected to perform at the 85th annual Winter Conference in Rochester. In addition to the students named All-State musicians, 20 students were selected as alternates for the festival.

The event will take place from Dec. 2 to 5, 2021. This year’s conference will include the traditional variety of conference sessions with renowned professional musicians, concert hour performances, statewide recognitions and guest speakers. The district congratulates the following students:

Owen Dong – Symphonic Band

Sofia Mulligan – Symphony Orchestra

Kate Sun – Symphony Orchestra

Jacqueline Wu – Symphony Orchestra

Claire Yang – Symphonic Band

William Yao – Symphony Orchestra

Lillian Zhi – Symphony Orchestra

—————————————-

Dakota Binder – Alternate

Jennifer Cabrera – Alternate

Gabriel Choi – Alternate

Daphne Churgel – Alternate

Justin Durko – Alternate

Emma Fleming – Alternate

Ivan Ge – Alternate

Samuel Gitelson – Alternate

Eren Goral – Alternate

Sahana Gupta – Alternate

David Huang – Alternate

Stella Kahnis – Alternate

Alexander Lin – Alternate

Catherine Ma – Alternate

Shey McCoy – Alternate

Cole Napolitano – Alternate

Joseph Nizza – Alternate

Victor Prchlik – Alternate

Jacqueline Winslow – Alternate

Dora Zou – Alternate