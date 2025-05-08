Ward Melville grad Tom Theodorakis named athletic director at West Point

By George Caratzas

After a long career as a collegiate athletic executive, Ward Melville graduate Tom Theodorakis was recently named the athletic director of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Theodorakis — who attended Ward Melville from 2000 to 2002 — was a standout on the lacrosse field, eventually going on to play at the collegiate level at Syracuse. As a member of the Orange, Theodorakis made four NCAA tournaments, making three final four appearances and won the national championship in 2004.

“Lacrosse afforded me a lot of opportunities,” Theodorakis said. “To go to a place like Syracuse as a student-athlete just had a really profound impact on my life … I don’t know where I’d be without them. I came in as a proverbial punk kid and left school as an adult.”

Still, Theodorakis credits much of his start to the place where he spent his early years.

“I am very fortunate to grow up in a fantastic part of Long Island that afforded me a lot of great opportunities,” Theodorakis said. “One of those was going to Ward Melville High School. Not only was I surrounded by great teachers, but also first-class athletics.”

Fast forward 20 years, Theodorakis was named West Point’s 31st Athletic Director in February of this year. Previously, he served as a deputy director under Mike Buddie who he credits as an instrumental piece in his transition into the new role.

“It was a sudden change,” Theodorakis said. “I was fortunate that Mike empowered me on a lot of initiatives and responsibilities in our department. He really helped prepare me for this role.”

Working at a service academy poses a unique set of challenges, especially on the athletic level. While some of Theodorakis’ career stops have prioritized athletic excellence, West Point’s top goal remains to prepare cadets for future military experience.

“You have to recruit the right individuals that are thinking long-term,” Theodorakis said. “It takes a special type of individual that is able to say, ‘this is the sacrifice that I want to make.’ Ultimately, these individuals want to serve their country and set them up for success.”

West Point is not the first service academy that Theodorakis has called home. In fact, his first job out of college was an internship in the athletic department of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. This role gave him all sorts of different experiences, including some not so glamorous ones.

“Air Force is definitely a smaller athletic department which let me have my hands on a lot of things,” Theodorakis said. “Sometimes this included cleaning out the closet or being the mascot, but those are the things you do in an entry level position. For me, I just loved all of it because I was just so excited to be a part of college athletics.”

His tenure in Colorado Springs was a jumping off point for various roles at the University of Arizona, UCLA and Harvard, before landing in the Hudson Valley.

“I knew that if someone’s going to give me an opportunity — or at least crack the door open — I am going to work my tail off to turn that into a full-time job,” Theodorakis said. “I grew up in New York, went to school in New York. I think getting out of my comfort zone personally and professionally was a really good thing and that came from moving out west.”

All along, Theodorakis’ plan was to return to the East Coast, a move he made in 2022.

“Ultimately, I always had the goal of moving back to New York, but I realized that it may take some time,” Theodorakis said. “These careers are not linear, and for me it took close to 15 years to get to Harvard and get back to the East Coast.”

Despite a lengthy career, Theodorakis stays true to his roots on Long Island’s north shore.

“It’s hard for me not to look back on my time growing up on Long Island and not to thank the amazing moms and dads that understood the value of sports,” Theodorakis said. “Whether it be coaching teams or volunteering, I still rely on a lot of those lessons today. It had such an impact on my life and they believed in the community and what we were doing.”

George Caratzas is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.