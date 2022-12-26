Wanted for Yaphank robbery Police & Fire by Press Release - December 26, 2022 0 18 File photo Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly robbed a gas station in Yaphank this month. A man with a gun entered Speedway, located at 80 Horseblock Road, demanded cash from the clerk, and allegedly stole a cash register on December 2 at approximately 2:30 a.m. The suspect fled northbound in a dark colored compact SUV with no front plate. He was described as approximately 40-years-old, with short shaved brown hair. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black mask over his lower face. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.