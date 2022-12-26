Three people arrested for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors Police & Fire by Press Release - December 26, 2022 0 29 File photo Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Dec. 17 for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors at businesses in Bayport, Oakdale and Medford. In response to community complaints, Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. into the sale of e-liquid nicotine to minors during which four businesses were checked for compliance. During the investigation, three people were arrested and charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child: Idalia Butt, 53, of Deer Park, an employee of Mo’s Smoke Shop, located at 303 Bernice Drive in Bayport. Aksh Patel, 22, of Bohemia, an employee at One Stop Beer and Smoke, located at 949 Montauk Highway in Oakdale. Ahmed Jehangir, 57, of Selden, an employee at J Mart and Smoke Shop, located at 580 Route 112 in Medford. An employee at Valero, located at 1628 Montauk Highway in Oakdale, refused to sell e-liquid to a minor. All three were issued Field Appearance tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on January 6, 2023. A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.