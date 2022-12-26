Three people arrested for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors

Three people arrested for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors

by -
0 29
File photo

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Dec. 17 for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors at businesses in Bayport, Oakdale and Medford.

In response to community complaints, Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. into the sale of e-liquid nicotine to minors during which four businesses were checked for compliance. During the investigation, three people were arrested and charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:

 Idalia Butt, 53, of Deer Park, an employee of Mo’s Smoke Shop, located at 303 Bernice Drive in Bayport.

 Aksh Patel, 22, of Bohemia, an employee at One Stop Beer and Smoke, located at 949 Montauk Highway in Oakdale.

 Ahmed Jehangir, 57, of Selden, an employee at J Mart and Smoke Shop, located at 580 Route 112 in Medford.

An employee at Valero, located at 1628 Montauk Highway in Oakdale, refused to sell e-liquid to a minor.

All three were issued Field Appearance tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on January 6, 2023.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 9

0 23

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply