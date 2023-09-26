Wanted for using stolen credit cards in Centereach, E. Setauket

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate three men who allegedly used credit cards at stores in Centereach and East Setauket that were stolen from a grocery store in Port Jefferson Station.

Three men are wanted in connection with stolen credit cards that were taken from a woman’s purse at Meat Farms, located at 1067 Route 112 on August 13 at 1 p.m. The suspects then used the cards at Walmart at 3990 Nesconset Highway in East Setauket and at Walmart at 161 Centereach Mall (Middle Country Road( in Centereach.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.