Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta reminds residents about flu shots

The rain and the wind did not stop Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, other elected officials and residents from attending St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center’s free drive-thru flu vaccination on Saturday, September 23. Throughout the event, there was a steady stream of cars coming with people to get their flu shot.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a flu vaccine is the best protection against getting the flu, and everyone six months and older should get one. Such vaccinations are available from your local health care provider and pharmacies, and it is best to check with your doctor before getting the shot. “I commend St. Catherine’s and its staff for offering free flu shots last weekend, and think this is a great public service particularly when we are still dealing with COVID,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta.

Additional information about the flu and other health related issues is on the Suffolk County Health Department’s website at www.suffolkcountyny.gov/health