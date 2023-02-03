Wanted for Stony Brook Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole items from a Stony Brook store.

Two men, including the man pictured above, allegedly stole tool sets and other items from Lowes, located at 2150 Nesconset Highway, on January 21 at 2:15 p.m. They fled in a blue Ford F-150.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.