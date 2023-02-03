Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a power washer from a Medford store.

A man allegedly removed a security cable and stole a power washer from Lowes, located at 2796 Route 112, on November 10 at approximately 1:40 p.m. The man fled in a Toyota Venza.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.