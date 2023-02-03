Jazz Loft Celebrates Black History Month with exhibits honoring Jazz musicians who called L.I. & NYC home

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook Village will be marking Black History Month in February with special exhibits in the Loft’s museum celebrating jazz greats Louis Armstrong (Corona), Lloyd Trotman (Huntington), Ernie Royal and Benny Powell (Both who lived in New York City). The Jazz Loft’s museum contains more than 10,000 pieces of jazz memorabilia. The museum is open Thursday-Saturday and opens at Noon until 5 p.m.. The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook.

“In many ways every month is Black History month at the Jazz Loft,” said Founder and President Tom Manuel. “Jazz is a music and tradition that was born from the Black experience and African roots. This February we will be adding several new exhibits that focus on local jazz greats who had a connection to Long Island and New York.”

“The contributions by Black musicians, singers and composers to the art of Jazz are infinite,” said Manuel. “We are proud to be highlighting some of the leading ladies of song in February with our ‘Here’s to the Ladies’ Young at Heart concert. The artistry and impact of vocalists like Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington, and Ella Fitzgerald is everlasting.”

On February 9, Mala Waldron, daughter of jazz legend Mal Waldron, will kick off the Loft’s Acoustic in the Living Room series from 7 to 9:30 p.m.. This jazz music series showcases small duos/trios in the Loft’s main performance room which will be set up to resemble an intimate living room, with spaced out seating. The concerts are conversational, engaging and intimate and a very special window into the heart and mind of the artists. The concert will feature Mala Waldron on piano and vocals; with Mike Hall on bass; and Tom Manuel on cornet.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased here: Tickets