Wanted for stealing wooden pallets in Hauppauge

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three individuals who allegedly stole from a Hauppauge business in February.

Three unknown people allegedly stole wooden pallets from the parking lot of Innovative Video Technology, located at 355 Oser Ave., at 11:30 p.m. on February 17.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.