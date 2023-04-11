Wanted for Stony Brook Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly used stolen credit cards at a Stony Brook store in January.

A woman reported her credit card was stolen on January 26 while at a Stony Brook Road medical practice. The card was used a short time later to purchase gift cards from Duane Reade on Stony Brook Road in Stony Brook.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.