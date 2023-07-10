Wanted for stealing merchandise from Smithtown 7-Eleven

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from a Smithtown store in June.

Two women allegedly stole assorted items from 7-Eleven, located at 221 West Main St., on June 27 at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.