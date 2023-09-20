Wanted for Smithtown Menacing

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly struck another man following a road rage incident in Smithtown in June.

A delivery driver was stopped on 4th Avenue in Smithtown on June 26 when he was approached at 4:40 p.m. by a man he was previously involved in a road rage dispute with. The suspect allegedly struck the delivery driver in the head multiple times and displayed what appeared to be a knife before getting back in his vehicle and leaving the scene. The suspect was possibly driving a blue Subaru. The victim declined medical attention.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.