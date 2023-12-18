Wanted for Smithtown Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used stolen credit cards in November.

A woman allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at multiple locations in Smithtown Stony Brook and Centereach on November 17. The woman fled each location in a blackChevrolet Avalanche. The cards had been stolen from a parked vehicle in Smithtown earlier that day.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.