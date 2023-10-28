Wanted for Smithtown Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Smithtown liquor store this month.

Two men allegedly stole merchandise from The Wine Guy Liquor Store, located at 220 West Main Street, on October 5 at approximately 11:15 p.m. The merchandise was valued at approximately $25,000. The men used a Sawzall to cut the stores lock. They fled in a Silver GMC Acadia Denali.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.