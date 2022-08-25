Wanted for Setauket petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Setauket store this month.
Two women allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart, located at 3990 Nesconset Highway on August 11. They fled in a blue 2020 or 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.