Wanted for Ronkonkoma Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Ronkonkoma store in November.

A man allegedly stole merchandise from Barcode Hookah & Smoke Shop, located at 2402 Ocean Ave., on November 19, 2023 at approximately 9 p.m.

