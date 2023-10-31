Wanted for Ronkonkoma Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly used a credit card that was reported stolen in Ronkonkoma in October.

A credit card and cash were stolen out of a pocketbook from an unlocked Honda Odyssey that was parked on Lake Shore Road in Ronkonkoma between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on October 1. The credit cards were used later that day by a man and woman at Game Stop, located inside Smith Haven Mall, at approximately 5 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.