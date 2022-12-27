Wanted for Riverhead Petit Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 27, 2022 0 73 Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store. A man allegedly stole a Milwaukee power tool battery from Home Depot, 1550 Old Country Road, on August 5 at approximately 3:17 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.