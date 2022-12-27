Wanted for Mount Sinai Grand Larceny Police & FireVillage Beacon Record by Press Release - December 27, 2022 0 63 File photo Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a cell phone in Mount Sinai in October. A man allegedly stole a recently delivered Apple iPhone 14 Pro from the porch of a residence on Chelsea Drive in Mount Sinai on October 13 at approximately 12:15 p.m. The cell phone was valued at approximately $1,100. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.