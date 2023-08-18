Wanted for Patchogue Grand Larceny

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate five women who allegedly stole from a Patchogue store in June.

Five women allegedly stole approximately $1,725 worth of clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 westbound Sunrise Service Road, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 26.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.