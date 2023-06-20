Wanted for Middle Island Grand Larceny

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who allegedly used stolen credit cards in Middle Island in May.

Three men allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart, located at 750 Middle Country Road, on May 23. The credit cards were stolen from vehicles in Ridge and Middle Island during the overnight hours of May 22 through May 23. The suspects fled in a waiting black sedan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.