Clothing stolen from T.J. Maxx in Commack

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store this month.

Three men allegedly stole clothing and accessories from T..J. Maxx, located at 5020 Jericho Turnpike, on June 6 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The suspects fled in a white Chrysler.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.