Wanted for Melville Robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who robbed a Melville store in August.

A man entered 7-Eleven, located at 613 Broadhollow Road, at 11:16 p.m. on August 5, displayed a handgun and demanded employees open the register and lay on the floor. The man took between $700 and $800 before fleeing the store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.