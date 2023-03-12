Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are

seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly used stolen credit cards last year.

A woman’s purse was stolen from the front seat of her vehicle while she was loading purchases into her vehicle in the parking lot of Costco, located at 625 Broadhollow Road in Melville, on August 30. Credit cards from the woman’s purse were used at Target in Farmingdale later that day.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.