Video: Catalytic converter stolen in Islandia

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Islandia.

A catalytic converter was stolen off a 2015 Chevrolet van parked in the parking lot of Hendrickson Towing and Recovery, located at 140 Hoffman Lane, on February 24 at approximately 4:40 a.m.

For video of the incident, click here.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.