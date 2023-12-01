Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole clothing from a Melville store in November.

A man allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of Nike clothing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on November 26 at approximately 9:20 a.m. The suspect fled in a rental cargo van.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.