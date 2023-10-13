Wanted for leaving scene of accident in Port Jefferson Station

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly damaged a vehicle in Port Jefferson Station last month.

A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado allegedly struck a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of ShopRite, located at 5145 Nesconset Highway, on September 21. The suspect fled the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.