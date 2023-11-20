Wanted for Lake Grove Public Lewdness

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the man who allegedly committed a lewd act in a Lake Grove store in September.

A man entered a fitting room at Old Navy, 2089 Smith Haven Mall, on September 4 and stayed in the room for an extended period of time, leaving the door slightly ajar. A female employee went to check on the man and saw that he was allegedly committing a lewd act.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.