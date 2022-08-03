Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who entered Bed, Bath & Beyond, located at 2045 Smith Haven in Lake Grove, at approximately 6:55 p.m. on July 22 and allegedly stole a Shark Vacuum valued at approximately $350.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.