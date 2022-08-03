Home Police & Fire Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who entered Bed, Bath & Beyond, located at 2045 Smith Haven in Lake Grove, at approximately 6:55 p.m. on July 22 and allegedly stole a Shark Vacuum valued at approximately $350.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.