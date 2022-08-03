Wanted for Huntington petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a $500 gift card from Stop & Shop, located at 60 Wall Street in Huntington, on July 17. She fled in a blue minivan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.