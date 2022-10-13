Wanted for Kings Park petit larceny and criminal mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the man and woman who allegedly stole items and damaged a door at a Kings Park store in September.

A woman allegedly stole items from 7-Elveven, located at 126 Pulaski Road on September 2. When an employee confronted the woman, a man who was with her yelled at the employee and allegedly shattered a glass door by kicking it.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.