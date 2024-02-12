Wanted for installing skimming device in East Patchogue 7-Eleven
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly installed a skimming device on a credit card machine at a business in East Patchogue last month.
Two men allegedly installed a skimmer device on a register at the 7-Eleven, located at 145 Hospital Road on January 8. The skimmer was in place until January 26.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.