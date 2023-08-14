Wanted for Huntington Station robbery

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a robbery at a Huntington Station business in June.

A man entered 7-Eleven, located at 378 Oakwood Road, on June 18 at approximately 5 p.m. and asked for cigarettes. The man allegedly took the cigarettes without paying. An employee confronted the man outside and the suspect displayed a knife and made threats. He fled on a bike.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.