 Wanted for Holbrook robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Holbrook grocery store.

A man passed all points of sale at Stop and Shop, located at 57-01 Sunrise Highway, with approximately $225 worth of Tide PODS on October 29 at approximately 9 p.m. An employee confronted the suspect in the parking lot and the suspect punched the employee and threatened to stab him.

The suspect, who was described as Black, approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall, and between 25 and 35 years old, fled in a four-door sedan with an orange license plate.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.