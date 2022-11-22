Wanted for East Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Farmingdale store.

Two women allegedly stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, including three electric scooters, a drone, and a hoverboard, from Target, located at 100 Willow Park, on August 4 at approximately 8 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.