Cinema Arts Centre to screen ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ Nov. 29

In honor of its 70th anniversary, Singin in the Rain will be screened at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. with new digital restoration. The film will be introduced by film historian and NYS librarian Philip Harwood, who will explore the importance of the classic movie to the history of cinema.

On a short list of the greatest screen musicals ever made, Singin’ in the Rain began with legendary MGM producer Arthur Freed giving screenwriters Betty Comden and Adolph Green a stack of songs he’d written early in his career (with partner Nacio Herb Brown) – including “Broadway Melody,” “You Are My Lucky Star” and the title song – with the simple request to weave a story around the numbers.

What emerged was a sublime marriage of song and dance, innocence and nostalgia, heart-tugging romance and surreal comedy (especially in co-star Donald O’Connor’s show-stopping “Make ’Em Laugh” routine). Co-director Gene Kelly shines as silent-movie idol Don Lockwood, whose career (and leading lady, hilariously played by Jean Hagen) is imperiled by the coming of sound – until he hooks up with lovely ingenue Debbie Reynolds. The brilliant supporting cast includes Millard Mitchell, Douglas Fowley and the great Cyd Charisse, whose long-legged “Broadway Melody” ballet with Kelly nearly steals the show!

Tickets are $15 per person at: https://bit.ly/ SinginintherainCAC

For more information, call 631-423-7610.