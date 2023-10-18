Wanted for East Farmingdale Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole flooring from an East Farmingdale store.

A man allegedly stole flooring, valued at approximately $1500, from Floor & Décor, located at 1002 Broadhollow Road, on September 14 at approximately 2 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.