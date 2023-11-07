Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack gas station last month.

A man allegedly purchased a $100 PayPal gift card from Speedway, located at 2104 Jericho Turnpike, on September 17 at approximately 4:45 a.m. The man then claimed the gift card was not loaded and took the $100 back. He then fled in a older model Jeep Grand Cherokee with green lights in the front and black rims.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.